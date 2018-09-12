Prosecution Suspects Ex-Pres. Lee Played Role in NIS Rigging Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is investigating whether former President Lee Myung-bak played a role in the National Intelligence Service(NIS)’s public opinion rigging schemes when he was in office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office confirmed that its inspectors have been rummaging through the presidential archives in Sejong City since July to examine documents produced under the Lee administration.The search includes transcripts of Lee’s meetings with his top secretaries and is focused on determining whether the former president gave any instructions in response to online forum messages critical of his government policies.Earlier, the prosecution indicted former NIS Director Won Sei-hoon and former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin on charges of political intervention and election law violations.The prosecution suspects Lee may have intervened in the scandal given the systematic mobilization of the spy agency, the military and police, and is seeking to secure evidence.