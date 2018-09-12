Moon to Take Helicopter from Top Office to Seongnam Air Base

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will take a helicopter to get to the launching site for his trip to North Korea on Tuesday.In a press briefing at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza(DDP) on Monday, chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said Moon will leave the top office at 8 a.m. Tuesday and travel to Seoul Air Base by helicopter.At the airport located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, the president will board a plane and fly to Pyongyang via the country’s direct flight route to Pyongyang. The flight duration will be about 40 minutes.Yoon said the president's moves will be broadcast live from the moment the helicopter arrives at Seoul Air Base until his plane takes off.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that traffic congestion may have been a factor behind his decision to take the helicopter.The official said Moon will not address the public before his departure for the North, adding that it will likely be a heavy-hearted trip for him as he is expected to discuss serious issues such as practical measures for denuclearization.Regarding planned broadcasts during Moon's visit to Pyongyang, the official declined to comment on which parts will be aired live saying those details have yet to be decided.