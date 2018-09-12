Parental Group Voices Opposition to Education Minister Nominee

A conservative civic group consisting of parents of school-age children has voiced its opposition to education minister nominee Yoo Eun-hae.The group, which calls itself "Public Gathering for Fair Society,” held a press conference in Seoul on Monday to urge Yoo to voluntarily step down from her nomination.They took issue with controversy surrounding the incumbent ruling Democratic Party lawmaker's ethical standards, including her alleged registration of a false address for her daughter and suspicions that she lied about her teaching career.They also argued that she lacks experience in education policies saying her time as a member of parliament’s education-related committees is insufficient to make her an expert on education matters.The group also claimed she did not response to their written request to clarify her stance on major education policies, including the college entrance system, criticizing what they described as lack of will to communicate with the public.