TWICE's 'TT' Reaches 400 Mln Views on YouTube

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent music video by the girl group TWICE has surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.According to the group’s manager, JYP Entertainment, “TT” reached the milestone as of 1:55 p.m. on Monday, marking the first time a music video by a South Korean female group has attracted 400 million viewers on the video sharing site."TT" is the title song of the group's third mini album "TWICEcoaster: LANE1," and is enjoying high popularity not only in South Korea but across Asia, including in Japan and Taiwan.Another one of the group's music videos, “Likey,” hit the 300-million mark on Sunday.Meanwhile, TWICE's first Japanese studio album “BDZ” has also stayed in the No. 1 spot on Japan’s Oricon chart for five consecutive days. The album was released last Wednesday.TWICE plans to start its Japan concert tour later this month.