Moon Set to Arrive in Pyongyang in 2 Hours

Photo : KBS

President Moon Jae-in is set to embark on a three-day trip to Pyongyang on Tuesday for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon is expected to arrive at Seoul Air Base by helicopter at 8:40 a.m. and fly to Pyongyang via a direct flight route over the Yellow Sea, along with about 100 official and special members of his entourage.Moon is set to arrive at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang at around 10:00 a.m. where the North Korean leader is expected to greet him as part of an official welcoming event scheduled to take place there.The leaders will hold their first meeting after a luncheon.Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said on Monday that the summit talks will focus on three main issues: improving inter-Korean relations, promoting U.S.-North Korea dialogue for the North’s denuclearization and easing military tensions between the two Koreas.