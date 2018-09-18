US, Russia Clash over Enforcing UN Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As President Moon Jae-in seeks a breakthrough in the stalled denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea with his third summit with Kim Jong-un, the international community is divided over how they should deal with Pyongyang. At the UN Security Council, the United States and Russia clashed over enforcing UN sanctions on North Korea.Kim In-kyung has more.Report: U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told a UN Security Council meeting Monday that Washington has evidence of "consistent and wide-ranging Russian violations" on the tough economic penalties imposed on North Korea.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley]"Why after voting for sanctions eleven different times is Russia now backing away from them. We know the answer: it's because Russia has been cheating and now they've been caught. Despite its repeated support for UN sanctions, Russia is actively working to undermine the enforcement of the Security Council sanctions on North Korea."Russia is suspected to have breached UN sanctions and attempted to change language in a report from the UN's 1718 committee that evaluates compliance with sanctions.Calling Russia's violations "systematic," Haley urged Moscow to stop and halt its attempts to cover evidence.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley]"Just this year, the United States tracked at least 148 instances of oil tankers delivering refined petroleum products obtained through [illicit] ship to ship transfers. We estimate that at least North Korea has obtained over 800-thousand barrels of refined petroleum products in the first eight months of this year."[Sound bite: Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia (Russian)]"Resolving the nuclear issue of the peninsula through just some sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang is impossible. Sanctions cannot replace diplomacy."In response, Russia's Ambassador Vassily Nevenzia countered that sanctions cannot be an end in themselves and that efforts should be made to promote inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation instead of creating roadblocks.[Sound bite: Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia (Russian)]"I suggest the Security Council members consider creating special conditions on the 1718 commissions for the request for a temporary exemption from checks from the sanctions resumed for the implementation of inter-Korean cooperation projects. As far as I know both sides to the DMZ line share this idea."Chinese Ambassador Mao Zhaoxu said that Beijing remains committed to implementing both sanctions and dialogue. He said that "confrontation is a dead-end" and resorting to force will bring nothing but disastrous consequences.Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.