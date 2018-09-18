Moon on Way to Pyongyang for 3-Day Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has departed for Pyongyang on Tuesday to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.After arriving at Seoul Air Base by helicopter at 8:40 a.m., Moon got on Air Force One which will take a direct flight route over the Yellow Sea.Along with about 100 official and special members of his entourage, Moon is set to arrive at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang at around 10:00 a.m. where the North Korean leader is expected to greet him as part of an official welcoming event scheduled to take place there. The first lady, Kim Jung-sook, is also part of the entourage.The leaders will hold their first meeting after a luncheon.Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said on Monday that the summit talks will focus on three main issues: improving inter-Korean relations, promoting U.S.-North Korea dialogue for the North’s denuclearization and easing military tensions between the two Koreas.