Inter-Korean Summit to be Held at 3:30 p.m.

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Pyongyang for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Along with about 100 official and special members of his entourage, Moon arrived at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang at around 09:50 a.m.Kim and his wife were at the airport to welcome Moon and his entourage.They were saluted by a military honor guard as thousands of North Koreans waved flags and flowers.After inspecting the honor guard, Moon and Kim moved to the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in a motorcade, waving at citizens together in a black Mercedes convertible. Their wives shared another vehicle.The leaders will hold their first meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Their summit talks are expected to focus on three main issues: improving inter-Korean relations, promoting U.S.-North Korea dialogue for the North’s denuclearization and easing military tensions between the two Koreas.In a press briefing Tuesday, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said the two leaders will sit down for another summit on Wednesday and explain the results of their meetings in a joint news conference.He said if discussions go smoothly, the summits could produce a military accord on reducing tensions and preventing armed clashes between the two Koreas.Ahead of his departure, Moon said that his trip to Pyongyang will have great meaning if it can lead to the resumption of North Korea-U.S. dialogue.Presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan said that the president made the remarks to his aides while also stressing the need for frequent meetings between the two Koreas.Moon is the third South Korean president to step foot in Pyongyang, following former Presidents Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and Roh Moo-hyun in 2007.The entire South Korean delegation numbers about 200 as an advance team traveled to the North on Sunday.