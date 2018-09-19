Parliament Fails to Adopt Confirmation Hearing Report on Defense Chief Nominee

The parliament on Monday failed to adopt a confirmation hearing report on Defense Minister nominee Jeong Kyeong-doo due to objections by opposition lawmakers.The parliamentary defense committee plans to hold a plenary session again on Wednesday to discuss whether to adopt the report.During the confirmation hearing held on Monday, opposition lawmakers questioned the nominee on whether North Korea is the country's adversary and criticized him for failing to clearly call the North the South's main enemy.Jeong said that the nation's enemy was limited to North Korean troops in the past, but a more general term is needed now to cover cyber terrorism and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State as well as other forces imposing threats to the country's land, sea and airspace.The nominee also offered an apology for registering a false address and plagiarizing papers, calling it inconsiderate behavior.