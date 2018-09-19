US Imposes Tariffs on Additional $200 Bln of Chinese Goods

Photo : KBS News

The United States is imposing new tariffs on an additional 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods starting next week, escalating its trade war with Beijing.According to Reuters and Bloomberg News, the U.S. Trade Representative announced on Monday that it will impose ten percent tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods from next Monday.The tariffs will increase to 25 percent from the end of this year or the start of next year.The U.S. is currently imposing 25 percent tariffs on 50 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods on over one thousand items.