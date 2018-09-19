Chuseok Exodus to Peak Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

With the Chuseok Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, the nation's highways are expected to see heavy traffic congestion on Sunday morning and Monday afternoon, as many people travel to celebrate the annual holiday with their family and friends.According to a survey conducted by the Transport Ministry, the largest number of those surveyed, or 26-point-seven percent, plan to hit the road and head to their hometowns on Sunday morning.Roads are predicted to be jammed with traffic on Monday and Tuesday afternoon as well, as a majority of people return from their trip.The ministry estimates that over 36 million people will travel during the five-day holiday. In an effort to ease congestion, the government will exempt drivers traveling Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from highway toll fees.