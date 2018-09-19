S. Korean Ambassador Hopes Pyongyang Summit Will Produce Breakthrough

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Tae-yul said he hopes North Korea will seize the opportunity at the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang to bring about regime security and a bright future.The envoy made the remarks on Monday during a UN Security Council meeting on nonproliferation and the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea, urging Pyongyang to take more meaningful steps to prove its commitment to denuclearization.Cho said that South Korea is cooperating closely with the international community to faithfully implement Security Council sanctions while putting in to action the Panmunjeom Declaration endorsed after the inter-Korean summit in April.The ambassador explained that implementation of sanctions and diplomacy should go together like two wheels of a bicycle, adding that continued dialogue between the two Koreas would create a positive environment for progress in negotiations on the North's denuclearization.Cho hopes the Pyongyang summit will create a meaningful breakthrough in the deadlocked negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea by generating diplomatic momentum aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear program.