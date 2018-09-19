Pompeo Re-emphasizes Importance of Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid speculations Russia helped North Korea evade international sanctions, U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo stressed that global sanctions are an essential part of efforts to achieve the denuclearization of the North.The secretary tweeted on Monday that the U.S. called a meeting of the UN Security Council to address North Korea and Russia's active attempts to undermine compliance with global sanctions, adding that the U.S. is committed as ever to enforcing them.In a news conference last week, Pompeo accused Russia of pushing for changes to a report on the fulfillment of North Korea sanctions by an independent UN panel.