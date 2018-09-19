Another BMW Catches Fire While On the Road

Photo : KBS

Another BMW vehicle caught fire while on the road in Gyeonggi Province Monday, with no casualties reported.Flames were spotted coming from a 320i sedan in the city of Yongin at around 9:30 p.m. and firefighters were called in to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.The driver of the vehicle parked the car on the side of the road after his steering wheel failed to work and then called emergency services when he saw smoke and sparks shoot out from the engine area.The vehicle is a 2002 gasoline model that was not included in a recall of BMW cars after a series of engine fires.Firefighting authorities estimated that the car suffered damages worth some five-and-a-half million won.