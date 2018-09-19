Tokyo Hopes Summit Leads to N. Korean Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government says it expects the ongoing inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang will pave the way for North Korea to make concrete commitments towards denuclearization.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed the hope in a news briefing Tuesday.He said the issue at stake is if North Korea will fulfill its promise to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula in accordance with an agreement produced at the Washington-Pyongyang summit in June.While declining to speculate on the prospects of a future Japan-North Korea summit, Suga conveyed that the inter-Korean summit should be a platform to help resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.Tokyo has insisted on a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the North Korean leader in order to settle the abductee issue.