Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.26%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose five-point-97 points, or point-26 percent on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-308-point-98.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-97 points, or point-36 percent. It closed at 831-point-85.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-two won.