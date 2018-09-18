Moon, Kim Hold Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in is currently in Pyongyang for his third inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. They began their first talks Tuesday afternoon and will hold more meetings throughout Moon's three-day stay in the North Korean capital city.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Welcoming ceremony at Sunan International Airport]South Korean President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook were greeted at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju.As the two leaders embraced each other, thousands of North Koreans at the airport waved bouquets of artificial flowers and flags.[Sound bite: N. Korean honor guard ceremony at Sunan International Airport]"Your Excellency Mr. President, the People's Army Honor Guard is in formation to welcome you! DPRK Honor Guard Commander Col. Kim Myong-ho!"After inspecting the honor guard, Moon and Kim moved to the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in a motorcade, waving at citizens together in a black Mercedes convertible. Their wives shared another vehicle.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Not just because of the citizens who came out, it is overwhelming that you are welcoming us so passionately.""The spring of Panmunjeom has now led to the fall of Pyongyang. So now is time to bear fruit."[Sound bite: Chairman of the DPRK State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"This passionate welcoming is our hope to see a bigger result as we achieved so much already this year. I thought that we must keep in mind the expectations of [our citizens] and move faster."Moon will stay in the North Korean capital city until Thursday.The South Korean presidential chief of staff said that Moon and Kim are expected to hold a joint news conference after their second round of talks on Wednesday.At the current inter-Korean summit, the two sides are expected to produce a military agreement aimed at preventing armed clashes in the heavily fortified border areas. They will also discuss ways to resume the stalled diplomatic efforts for the North's denuclearization between Washington and Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.