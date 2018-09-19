[Correction] S. Korean Party Chiefs to Meet with N. Korea's Nominal Head

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of three South Korean parties who are among a special delegation to the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang will meet with North Korea's parliamentary chief and nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam.In a briefing Tuesday, presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan said that members of the special delegation will meet with Kim who heads the Presidium of the North's Supreme People's Assembly from 3:30 p.m.The three party chiefs will also meet with An Dong-chun, the vice chair of the Supreme People's Assembly. The Assembly is the South Korean equivalent of a parliament and the highest ranking state agency under North Korea's Constitution.During the talks, ruling Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan, Justice Party chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi and Chung Dong-young, leader of the Party for Democracy and Peace are expected to exchange views on denuclearization, the easing of tensions and arranging cross-border parliamentary dialogue.Before heading to Pyongyang, Lee had said that he will discuss ways to prevent inter-Korean clashes on the Yellow Sea and in the demilitarized zone while Lee and Chung said they will talk about political endeavors toward peace such as through parliamentary talks with the North.[CORRECTION: This article had previously said that the meeting had taken place.]