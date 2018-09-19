First Round of Moon-Kim Summit Held at Workers' Party Headquarters

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are holding the first round of their summit talks at the headquarters of the North's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee.That was according to senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan at a briefing in Seoul, who confirmed the venue of the talks that began at 3:45 p.m.It's the first time an inter-Korean summit is taking place at the Workers' Party headquarters building.During the summit, first ladies Kim Jung-sook and Ri Sol-ju will visit the Okryu Children's Hospital and Pyongyang University of Music and Dance, where they will be accompanied by South Korean pop singers Zico, Ailee and composer Kim Hyung-suk.South Korea's special delegation accompanying the president was scheduled to meet North Korean parliamentary leader Kim Yong-nam from 3:30 p.m., while the business delegation was set to meet the North's Deputy Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam.The chiefs of three ruling and opposition parties were expected to hold talks with An Tong-chun, the vice chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly, and civic group representatives had a meeting with the chief of the North's minor Social Democratic Party.When the Moon-Kim summit meeting, scheduled for 90 minutes, is over, President Moon and the first lady will watch the North's famed Samjiyon Orchestra perform at the Pyongyang Grand Theatre.A welcome dinner for the South Korean delegation will then follow at the Mokran House which is an exclusive banquet hall used to serve ranking North Korean officials and foreign dignitaries.Presidential secretary Yoon said the banquet is slated to end at around 9 p.m. but this can change depending on circumstances on the site.