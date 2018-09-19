Kim Jong-un Hopes for Bigger Outcome in Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed hope to produce a bigger outcome at a faster pace in inter-Korean relations.Kim shared his thoughts during a conversation with President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday upon their arrival at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse. Accompanying Moon all the way from the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport, Kim said he fervently welcomes the South Korean president.Mentioning the outcomes produced so far between the two leaders, Kim said he came to think they need to have bigger outcomes at a faster pace, adding it is the wish of the people from North and South Korea.Regarding the state guesthouse where Moon will stay during his three-day visit, Kim conceded it may be shabby compared with hotels in “developed countries.”However, he said his government is showing its utmost sincerity, adding the regime is ready to provide a better reception for Moon than the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom, where their second summit was held in May.