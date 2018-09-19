CGD: S. Korea Stingy in Helping Poor Countries

A Washington-based think tank describes South Korea as falling far short of what rich countries should be doing to help poor countries.The Center for Global Development (CGD) released its Commitment to Development Index (CDI) Tuesday.The index ranks 27 rich countries based on how their policies on aid, trade, investment, security, environment, technology and migration promote global development.South Korea is at the bottom, trailing other low-ranked countries, such as Greece, Poland, Japan and the United States.South Korea received the lowest scores in three specific areas: trade, environment and security. However, the country led other countries in technology assistance for developing countries.Sweden was the top contributor, garnering notable assessment in six of seven policy areas. Denmark ranked second, followed by Finland, Germany and Luxembourg.