Beijing Hopes to See Positive Outcomes from Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing says it expects to see “positive outcomes” from the ongoing inter-Korean summit.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Tuesday China is pleased to see the two Koreas continue their contact and dialogue.Geng said implementing the Panmunjeom Declaration and pursuing cooperation will serve the interest of both Koreas and the international community.He said China will help draft political solutions to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other peninsula-related issues, including efforts to realize permanent peace and stability.