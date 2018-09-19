Top Office Denies N. Korea Invited S. Korean Biz Leaders

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is denying media reports that it was North Korea that invited chiefs of South Korean conglomerates to the ongoing summit in Pyongyang.Chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters Tuesday South Korea included the business leaders in their delegation because their participation is necessary for the future of the inter-Korean relations.Yoon said this week’s summit will produce no concrete outcomes on inter-Korean economic cooperation, but rather that the two sides may advance budding discussions on various areas of cooperation.He said President Moon Jae-in will share details of the summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York later this month.