Victor Cha: Progress on Denuclearization to Determine Inter-Korean Summit's Success

A U.S. expert on North Korea says the latest inter-Korean summit will be assessed as a success if it produces clear progress on denuclearization.Victor Cha, Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), told reporters at a Seoul conference Tuesday that although meetings and cooperation between the two Koreas are positive, they need to take practical steps toward denuclearization.Such concrete steps might include the disclosure and inspection of North Korea’s nuclear production facilities and provision of a timetable for disarmament.He admitted, however, that it may not be easy for the North to produce visible outcomes on denuclearization in public.Cha said the outcomes of the inter-Korean summit will also determine whether U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet each other again face to face.