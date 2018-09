Photo : YONHAP News

Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairman Choi Jong-ku says even tougher restrictions on housing loans may be possible if the real estate market continues to overheat.Last week the government announced a set of measures to curb surging housing prices, including increasing the comprehensive real estate tax.However, Choi said all policy options are on the table to counter what he calls an “abnormal” surge in real estate values, adding the government will actively restrict credit if necessary.