1st Round of Inter-Korean Summit Talks Wrap up

Photo : YONHAP News

The first round of summit talks in Pyongyang between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has concluded.According to the South Korean, the session wrapped up at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, about two hours after the two leaders sat down together at the headquarters of the North Korean Workers' Party Central Committee.The meeting lasted a half hour longer than the 90 minutes Seoul had initially predicted.South Korea’s National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon also attended the first round of the talks. On the North Korean side, Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of the North Korean leader, attended the talks alongside Kim Yong-chol, the North's point man for current talks with South Korea and the United States.Moon and Kim are scheduled to hold second round of the talks on Wednesday morning. A joint news conference is expected to take place afterwards.