Kim Jong-un Credits Moon for N. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has praised President Moon Jae-in for facilitating the North Korean leader's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.Opening the first round of summit talks in Pyongyang with Moon on Tuesday, Kim said the South Korean leader found “embers” of what he called “historic summit between the North and the U.S."Kim said the North-U.S. summit will lead to stability of the surrounding region, expecting “more advanced results.”Kim said he and Moon have become “very close” through their three meetings since April.He said there was also a substantial outcome thanks to Moon’s “ceaseless efforts,” adding both North-South relations and North Korea-U.S. relations have improved.Moon thanked Kim for his determination to open a new era, mentioning the North Korean leader’s bold decisions in his New Year’s address.Moon said he feels heavily responsible ahead of the talks, hoping the latest summit will bear abundant fruit just as the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday does for 80 million Koreans.