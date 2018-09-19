Moon, Kim to Meet Again on Day 2 of Historic Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold a second round of summit talks on Wednesday to discuss inter-Korean relations and the North's denuclearization.If the dialogue proceeds well, Moon and Kim are expected to explain the results of the talks in a joint news conference.Meanwhile, the first ladies of the two nations, Kim Jung-sook and Ri Sol-ju will visit Mankyungdae Youth Palace in the North's capital city on Wednesday.Moon will visit major facilities in Pyongyang in the afternoon along with his entourage after lunch at the Okryukwan restaurant, which is famous for its cold noodles called "naengmyeon."Moon will attend a farewell dinner later in the day before returning home on Thursday.