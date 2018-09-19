US Hopes for Meaningful, Verifiable Steps toward N. Korea's Denuclearization

The U.S. said Tuesday that it hopes to see meaningful and verifiable steps toward the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program through the ongoing inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said during a news briefing that the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a "historic opportunity" for Kim to follow through on the denuclearization commitments he made previously.The spokeswoman cited the commitments that Kim made to President Trump at the Singapore summit as well as those he made in Panmunjeom and hoped that the summit would allow Kim to take meaningful and verifiable actions toward the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.Nauert would not comment further on the summit that is still ongoing, but did mention the motorcade that took Moon and Kim through Pyongyang, saying that the sunroof was something that was interesting to see.