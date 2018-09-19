Trump Reaffirms Intent to Sign Revised KORUS FTA during UN General Assembly

Photo : KBS

U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that he will sign a revised free trade agreement between the U.S. and South Korea later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, calling it a fair deal.Speaking at a joint news conference after a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said that the trade deal was completely renegotiated and he is ready to sign it.Trump said earlier this month that the signing could take place during the UN conference, adding the deal with South Korea has been done for about two months.Seoul and Washington reached an agreement in principle in March on the revised free trade agreement and the two sides are reportedly discussing the details of their leaders signing the deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.