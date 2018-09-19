UN Security Council to Hold Ministerial Meeting on N. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council will hold a minister-level meeting next week to discuss North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions.U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said during a news briefing on Tuesday that foreign ministers of the 15 Security Council members will hold the meeting next Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York.The U.S. is known to have convened the meeting, which will be chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Pompeo will reportedly call for a thorough implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea at the meeting.