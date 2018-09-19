N. Korean Media Reports 'Historic' Moon-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media on Wednesday reported on the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and leader Kim Jong-un a day after the pair met in Pyongyang.The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that the fifth "historic" inter-Korean summit was held at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.The KCNA referred to the latest meeting as the fifth summit as it calls the inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007 the first and second, respectively.The report said that at the talks, the two sides held in-depth discussions on various issues and ways to faithfully implement the Panmunjeom Declaration and further accelerate development of cross-border relations.The report added that the two leaders highly appreciated the positive developments in inter-Korean relations after their two successful meetings and talks held earlier this year, and had a frank and candid conversation over important matters of mutual concern.