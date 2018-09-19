Moon, Kim Begin Second Round of Talks

Photo : KBS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began their second round of summit talks at the ​Paekhwawon State Guesthouse from around 10 a.m. Wednesday.The two leaders held the first round on Tuesday afternoon at the Central Committee Headquarters of the North's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang.In a briefing conveyed at a press center in Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza, presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that it is difficult to predict the parameters of any agreement the two Korean leaders may reach.Yoon said an announcement of the results of the summit is planned but the exact schedule remains unclear.After the second round of talks, Moon will have lunch at the Okryukwan restaurant, famous for "naengmyeon," or cold noodles. He will then visit Mansudae Art Museum in Pyongyang along with his wife and entourage.Moon will have dinner at the Taedong River seafood restaurant in the capital. The president had requested that he'd like to visit a restaurant frequented by regular Pyongyang citizens.