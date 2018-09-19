Inter-Korean Meeting Between Political Leaders Not Held

Photo : YONHAP News

A proposed meeting between South Korean party leaders and North Korean parliamentary officials failed to take place on Tuesday.The leaders of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party(DP) and two opposition parties were scheduled to meet with North Korean officials at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mansudae Assembly Hall of the North's Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang.Vice Chairman An Tong-chun of the North's Supreme People's Assembly and two other officials arrived at the hall 30 minutes before the appointment. When the South Korean party leaders did not show up until 4 p.m., the North Korean officials left the hall, expressing displeasure over the aborted meeting.The South Korean politicians said there must have been some mistake in the scheduling.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Wednesday that the meeting has been rescheduled for that morning.