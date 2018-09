Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an accord following two rounds of summit talks in Pyongyang.The agreement was made after 70 minutes of one-on-one talks at the ​Paekhwawon State Guesthouse on Wednesday.The top three agenda items for the summit had been progress in denuclearization, an improvement in inter-Korean ties and the easing of military tensions.The two leaders will soon make an announcement.