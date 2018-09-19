National Assembly Confirms Defense Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Jeong Kyeong-doo as the nation’s new defense minister.In a report Wednesday following Jeong's parliamentary confirmation hearing earlier in the week, the National Defense Committee said the nominee has devoted his military career to protecting and defending the nation and the people.The committee said Jeong has acquired expertise from his policy and military experiences while holding a number of key posts in the military.If formally appointed by President Moon Jae-in, Jeong will be the first Air Force general to become the country's defense chief in more than two decades.