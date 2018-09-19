S. Korean Biz Leaders Meet Vice Premier of N. Korean Cabinet

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean business leaders accompanying President Moon Jae-in on his three-day trip to Pyongyang met with the vice chief of the North Korean cabinet on Tuesday.Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and the heads of three other South Korean conglomerates along with business association leaders met with Vice Premier Ri Ryong-nam of the North Korean Cabinet at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang.In the meeting, Lee Jae-yong said that although it was his first trip to Pyongyang, he felt South and North Korea are one country after meeting the people of North Korea face to face. Lee expressed hope that the two sides will know and understand each other better and build mutual trust after the trip.The vice premier said he is aware of Lee’s fame in a number of areas, and expressed hope that Lee will become famous for his efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and the reunification of the two Koreas.