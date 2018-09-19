Moon: North to Dismantle Missile Engine Test Facility in Dongchang-ri

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says North Korea has promised to permanently dismantle its missile engine test facility in Dongchang-ri.The president made the remark in a joint news briefing on Wednesday following two rounds of summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.Moon added that he invited Kim to visit Seoul, to which he accepted. The South Korean president said that if there are no special circumstances, Kim will make the trip this year.Kim's visit to the South would be the first by a North Korean leader.Moon also said that as soon as conditions are right, operations at the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to Mount Geumgang in the North will resume.He added the South and North will hold a groundbreaking ceremony within the year to connect trains and roads on the two Koreas' east and west coasts.The two Koreas also agreed to cooperate to jointly host the Summer Olympics in 2032.