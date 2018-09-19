Leaders of Two Koreas Vow Joint Efforts for Peace, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to seek ways to ease military tensions and the fear of war between the two Koreas.Speaking at a banquet dinner after his first day of summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang Tuesday, Moon said the two sides will continue their earnest efforts for permanent peace and co-prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Citing the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of peace as key agenda items, the South Korean president said the two Koreas will be able to overcome any challenges and troubles in the future through friendship and mutual trust.The North Korean leader, for his part, said the two leaders plan to candidly discuss issues related to the April Panmunjeom Declaration, adding his personal trust with Moon will quicken the pace toward a peaceful and prosperous peninsula.Kim also said that despite difficulties and backlash along the way, the road to reaching their goals will remain open so long as he and Moon unite their efforts.