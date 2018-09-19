Cancer Leading Cause of Death in S. Korea in 2017

Cancer was the leading cause of death in South Korea last year, accounting for nearly 28 percent of all fatalities.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, lung cancer was the biggest killer, followed by liver, colorectal, stomach and pancreatic cancers.Men were found to be one-point-six times more prone to dying of cancer than women.Heart-related illnesses was the second-leading cause of death, accounting for about ten percent.It was followed by cerebral vascular disease, pneumonia, self-inflicted wounds and diabetes.Senile dementia was blamed for the death of 18 people out of 100,000 with the number of women dying from the disease two-point-four times larger than that of men.