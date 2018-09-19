Seoul City Suggests Providing over 60,000 Homes

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has reportedly suggested supplying more than 60-thousand homes as the government seeks to dissolve greenbelt zones in the city to increase new housing supply.A Seoul city official said Wednesday that the idea came up during discussions with the government as an alternative to lifting restrictions on greenbelts in the city to increase the supply of homes.The idea involves building homes on idle land in about 20 areas including Songpa and Seongdong districts.The estimate of more than 60 thousand is reportedly greater than the number previously given in the government’s plan related to the lifting of greenbelt restrictions.An official plan is expected to be announced on Friday.