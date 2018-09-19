Defense Chiefs of 2 Koreas Agree to Prevent Clashes

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas on Wednesday signed an agreement to reduce tensions and prevent accidental armed clashes, enforcing the military part of their leaders' April summit accord.South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang-chol inked the deal in Pyongyang, shortly after a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In the agreement, the two sides decided to each withdraw eleven guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on a trial basis, to carry out a joint project to excavate Korean War remains in the DMZ and to disarm the Joint Security Area in Panmunjeom.They also agreed to set maritime, air and ground buffer zones in frontline areas to reduce military tension and prevent accidental clashes, and stop military exercises near the Military Demarcation Line starting November first.The two Koreas also decided to create a peace zone, as well as a joint fishing area on a trial basis in the Yellow Sea to prevent clashes along the de facto sea border of the Northern Limit Line.While announcing the outcome of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Moon Jae-in also said they agreed to operate a joint military committee to discuss the implementation of their military agreement on a "permanent basis."