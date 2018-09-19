Kim Jong-un Promises to Visit Seoul Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In addition to taking steps toward North Korea's denuclearization, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made broad agreements on economic cooperation and exchanges. Kim In-kyung wraps up the social aspects of the Pyongyang Declaration reached after two rounds of summit talks in the North Korean capital.Report:[Sound bite: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"I promised President Moon Jae-in that I would visit Seoul in the near future. We will continue to hold our hands firmly and march at the front on the sacred path toward peace and prosperity to end the tragedy of partition and ease the sorrow and wounds of division in the hearts of our people."In a joint news briefing broadcast live from Pyongyang Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that he will visit the South Korean capital soon. President Moon Jae-in elaborated.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I requested that Chairman Kim Jong-un visit Seoul and Chairman Kim agreed to visit Seoul in the near future. When I say in the near future, it means within the year unless there are special circumstances. Chairman Kim's visit to Seoul would be the first by a North Korean leader and will be a turning point in South-North relations."Although three South Korean presidents have visited Pyongyang, no North Korean leader has ever reciprocated by setting foot in Seoul.The six-point agreement signed by Moon and Kim also lays out that the two Koreas will discuss creating a joint economic zone on the west coast as well as an inter-Korean tourism zone on the east coast.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The South and North will hold a groundbreaking ceremony within the year to connect trains and roads on the east and west coasts. As soon as the right circumstances are created, operations at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to Mount Geumgang will normalize."To boost reconciliation, the Koreas agreed to soon open a facility at the North's Mount Geumgang where families separated by the Korean War can meet. At Red Cross talks, officials will discuss arranging video reunions between the families.The two Koreas will also seek to jointly host the Summer Olympics in 2032. In the more immediate future, North Korea will send an art troupe to Seoul in October as part of efforts to boost exchanges in culture and arts.Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.