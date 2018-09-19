Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.02%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell point-52 points, or point-02 percent on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-308-point-46.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-94 points, or point-59 percent. It closed at 826-point-91.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-one won.