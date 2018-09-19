Trump Praises Kim Jong-un for Agreeing to Steps for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow international inspections at the North’s nuclear facilities.Trump made the revelation on his Twitter on Tuesday, disclosing some of the agreements reached during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang this week.He wrote that Kim “has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts.”He said that the North will also not conduct any rocket or nuclear tests in the meantime and that the repatriation of U.S. war remains from the Korean Peninsula will continue.Trump added that the two Koreas will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics, adding it was “very exciting!”