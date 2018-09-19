73rd Session of UN General Assembly Kicks off

Photo : YONHAP News

World leaders began to descend on New York Tuesday as the United Nations kicks off its General Assembly.The annual gathering that proceeds a new year-long term features a series of meetings, including high-level General Debate sessions, where government heads across the globe will gather together between Tuesday of next week and October first.The leaders of 193 UN member states will deliver speeches during the sessions, along with leaders from the European Union, Pope Francis, and Palestine.President Moon Jae-in will also deliver a speech to the assembly following this week's inter-Korean summit, while North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will address the gathering on September 29th.Meanwhile, the latest UN gathering may pit the U.S. against North Korea, China, and Russia over whether sanctions on the North need to remain in place amid détente on the Korean Peninsula.