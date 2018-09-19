Theater Director Sentenced to 6 Yrs for Sexual Assault Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

A famous local theater director has been sentenced to six years in prison on sexual assault charges.The Seoul Central District Court handed down the verdict for Lee Youn-taek, convicting him on multiple charges of sexual crimes.The court also ordered him to complete an 80-hour sexual assault prevention program and banned him working at children- or adolescent-related institutions for the next ten years.It marks the first prison sentence for a well-known figure in South Korea accused of sexual misconduct since the #MeToo Movement began to sweep the country.The 66-year-old director was indicted in April on charges of sexually harassing five female members of his theater troupe on 25 occasions between 2010 and 2016.