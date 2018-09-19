Top Office: Summit Practically Declares to End Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says the leaders of South and North Korea have virtually declared to end the Korean War through the latest inter-Korean summit.Chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan made the assessment on the September 19th Pyongyang Declaration reached during the summit talks in the North Korean capital between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a media briefing in Seoul on Wednesday.He said through the declaration, the two leaders declared to practically end the Korean War and offered specific measures to set a path toward joint prosperity based on peace created through the measures.Regarding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the press secretary assessed the North has entered a practical stage of nuclear disarmament by announcing its will to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear site. He said the two Koreas have also virtually institutionalized a non-aggression agreement on the military front.