China Welcomes Inter-Korean Summit Outcome

China has welcomed the outcome of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday that the two Koreas have reached an important shared realization to pursure denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, ease military tensions and improve bilateral ties.The official said China highly assesses the active efforts by both Koreas, adding peace, prosperity, reconciliation and cooperation are the wishes of all Koreans and other people in the region.As a close neighbor to the Korean Peninsula, he said China consistently supports the two Koreas’ pursuit of improved ties and cooperation through dialogue and negotiations, and hopes they will follow through with their joint declaration.Geng added China hopes they will play an active role in bringing a political solution to peninsula issues and permanent peace to the region.