Moon, Trump to Meet in New York on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week.Moon’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a media briefing on Wednesday that the South Korean president will return home from North Korea on Thursday before taking off for the United States on Sunday.He said Moon is expected to meet with Trump in New York on Monday and share with him the specifics of his summit talks in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Yoon declined to comment on whether there are plans for National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong to visit the U.S. or if any phone calls are scheduled between Moon and Trump, saying they cannot be confirmed yet.